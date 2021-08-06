x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Politics

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses 87th Texas Legislative Session, special session, winter storm, voting legislation

He sat down in a one-on-one interview with KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau to discuss the regular session, a special session, voting legislation and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — State lawmakers passed several major bills during the 87th Texas Legislative session, but their work isn't done yet.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has requested Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to address bills that were not passed in the regular session. He sat down in a one-on-one interview with KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau to discuss the regular session, the impending special session, voting legislation and more. 

Check out the full conversation here: 

FULL INTERVIEW: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses 87th Texas Legislative session

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

'0 training and 0 background checks; that’s a recipe for disaster.' Law enforcement braces for permitless carry in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign bills to reform ERCOT and weatherize the power grid

Musk, Bezos and other billionaires pay little in taxes, new report reveals