Girls Empowerment Network delivering summer camp in a box to girls' doorsteps

Girls Empowerment Network is offering up safe summer fun for young girls.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for a way to keep your tween or teen girl entertained this summer, we have a solution.

The Girls Empowerment Network is offering summer camp in a box. They're boxes full of activities so girls can learn and stay connected from the safety of their homes. The group calls the boxes "spark kits." KVUE's Yvonne Nava sat down with Brittany Yelverton with the Girls Empowerment Network.

Nava: "What's a spark kit and what makes it unique?"

Yelverton: "It's a full summer camp's worth of engaging fun delivered right to a girl's front door. It has a week's worth of activities – 35 hours – and everything they need for their at-home and virtual activities with our spark kit and camp leaders. These are all activities girls can do on their own, without the help of a parent or caregiver. Spark kits are unique because they are based on proven programming, [they] include all materials, let girls connect with girl experts and other girls virtually for one week and the kits build self-efficacy in girls -- something that is so needed right now."

Nava: "Give us an example of some of the activities in the workbook."

Yelverton: "There are plenty of educational lessons but we also focus on feelings and emotions. Especially during this time, girls may feel a little more isolated. Self-efficacy is important. It's crucial for girls to have self-confidence and believe in their abilities."

Nava: "What else can parents expect their girls to be doing during the 35-hour-a-week at-home camp?"

Yelverton: "After the girls do activities, they share the activities during the virtual sessions. There is a daily agenda and program for girls to connect with girl experts."

Nava: "Can a girl go to camp with a friend? Is that possible?"

Yelverton: "Yes!"

Nava: "How are you delivering spark kits to homes?"

Yelverton: "They are safely delivered to your doorstep by our volunteers who make up our spirit squad. There is no contact."

These spark kits cost around $35. Go online to donate one, order one or see if you qualify for a free kit.