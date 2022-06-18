x
Gillespie County deputies searching for man accused of shooting near Fredericksburg

The suspect allegedly left in a vehicle before crashing and then fleeing on foot.
Juan Solis Malpica

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting another man near Fredericksburg on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Juan Solis Malpica, aka Ismael Solis, shot the man at a residence on Grasshopper Lane before leaving in a vehicle, which he later crashed not far from the residence. He then fled on foot, deputies said.

The victim was flown to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

Malpica is described as a Hispanic man, 49 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office at 830-997-7585 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 830-997-8477. You can also submit a tip via the website at www.gillespiecountycrimestoppers.com.

