APD searching for suspects accused of firing shots at Roy G. Guerrero Park

Police asked residents to avoid the area around Krieg Field.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are on the scene after reports of shots fired at a southeast Austin park on Saturday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said officers were at Krieg Field at Roy G. Guerrero Park, "actively searching for suspects who have been firing shots in the area."

The call came in at 10:38 a.m. for reports of shots fired in a nearby wooded area, police told KVUE. It's not known if anyone was hurt.

No other information is available at this time.