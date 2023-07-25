Many Georgetown residents upset about Stage 3 water restrictions

"I spend a lot of time and money trying get a yard established."

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Around 23,000, or 35%, of Georgetown’s water customers are under Stage 3 restrictions.

If a customer's home falls west of Williams Drive, they are under those restrictions. Those east of Williams Drive are under Stage 2.

Cameron Krog, who has moved from Liberty Hill, is under Stage 3 restrictions.

"I don't know why it’s being applied to some of us," said Krog.

Stage 2 customers are allowed to use irrigation systems and sprinklers once a week. Stage 3 customers are supposed to stop outdoor watering. Hand watering is still allowed.

Krog said he is concerned about his lawn under Stage 3.

"I spend a lot of time and money trying get a yard established. I have done the aeration. I have done the top dressing. I check my sprinkler system weekly to make sure I am watering the right spots. It is a new yard – only two years old. I am trying to get it established where it has healthy roots, and by killing it I am kind of moving back on it," said Krog.

City Manager David Morgan said the water restrictions were put into place because of high demand for water.

"I definitely appreciate the concerns that those customers have, but our effort is to get as many people out of Stage 3 as possible,” said Morgan.

Morgan explained why customers west of Williams Drive are under tighter restrictions.

"We looked at our pressure system and looked at the pressure plains and where the infrastructure is, and based it on that. We will continue to work with those customers as best as we can," he said.

City leaders said they have noticed the water restrictions are already helping the city's water supply. For now, the restrictions remain in place until Sept. 4.

Krog said he wants go to back to using his irrigation system.

"I am worried about the grass dying between now and Sept. 5 when I can start watering again, hopefully," said Krog.

