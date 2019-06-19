GEORGETOWN, Texas — A bomb squad is investigating suspicious packages found in a Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Brownstone at the Summit neighborhood located at 233 Adams St.

A person reportedly walked out of their residence and saw to ice chests at the end of the driveway and the road and called the police.

At least 20 units were evacuated, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

