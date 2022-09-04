Man arrested after two men found shot in SUV along highway near Elgin

Both of the men had at least one gunshot wound.

ELGIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after deputies say two men were found with gunshot wounds inside an SUV along the highway near Elgin, Texas, earlier in April.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, at 1:56 a.m. on April 9, the office received a 911 call reporting that two people had been shot. When deputies arrived at the 17000 block of FM 1100, they found an SUV parked along the road, just down the road from Elgin High School.

Inside the SUV, deputies found two men, each with at least one gunshot wound. Raul Molina Hernandez, 44, of Manor, Texas, died on the scene. The other man, 31-year-old Leonel Ayala Gamino of Port Arthur, Texas, was taken to a hospital. Gamino died on April 13.

After detectives spoke with the family and friends of the two men who died, they connected a suspect to the crime. Abel Bermudez-Ornelas was arrested and charged with murder on April 16. His bail has been set at $500,000.

The same night those two men were shot, another man was shot in an unrelated incident in Del Valle when he and his father chased down a burglary suspect.