Authorities investigating two shooting incidents overnight that left one dead

The shootings happened within half an hour of each other but officials say the two incidents are unrelated to each other.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents early Saturday morning which resulted in one death and another injury. Deputies responded to the first incident around 1:30 am on Jazzberry Way near Del Valle to a call about a man who reported his son had been shot in the head.

Investigators say a man and his son tried to stop a car burglary outside of their house but the suspects took off in a car. That’s when the man and his son began searching for the suspects on their own but when they found the alleged car, the son, a man in his 20s, was shot. Officials say he was transported to a hospital but is expected to survive. No arrests have been made in this shooting incident.

Less than half an hour later, deputies responded to a different call on FM 1100 near Elgin about reports that two people had been shot. When deputies arrived they found two men in their 30s and 40s with gunshot wounds. The men were inside an SUV parked on the side of the road, one was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officials say no suspects in this case have been yet arrested and detectives are actively working multiple leads in their investigation.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to piece together the chain of events leading up to both shootings.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).