Fort Worth street takeover leads to police chase and five arrests, officials say

Police say the group involved in the Fort Worth incident is linked to the viral street takeovers in Austin back in February.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Five people were arrested Saturday night following a street takeover incident in Fort Worth and a police chase involving stolen cars, authorities said.

Police in Fort Worth said they responded to the reported street takeover around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Beach Street and North Tarrant Parkway in the northern area of the city.

Officers arrived to find a Dodge Challenger doing donuts in the intersection with a crowd of people gathered around it, according to police. When officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the Challenger fled the area at a high rate of speed and a chase ensued, police said.

During the chase, police said a North Richland Hills officer responded and successfully spiked the Challenger's tires.

The Challenger then pulled into a QuikTrip gas station and everyone inside the vehicle exited and jumped into a Dodge Charger, which then fled the area, according to police. It's unclear how many people were initially inside the Challenger.

Police officers and a DPS helicopter pursued the Charger, which eventually stopped under a bridge near Highway 121 and Riverside Drive, according to police. Police said all five of the occupants in the Charger fled on foot.

The five people were eventually located and taken into custody. Three were listed as adults and transported to the city jail, while the other two were juveniles and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Police said both the Challenger and Charger involved in the incident were reported stolen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and that both vehicles had fake license plates.

Police identified the three taken to city jail as Bruce Camacho, 17, Gustavo Camacho, 19, and Saul Olade, 20. All three were charged with evading arrest.

Gustavo Camacho also faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police did not identify the two juveniles involved.

Fort Worth police also determined that the group involved in the incident is linked to the viral Austin street takeovers that occurred in February.

On the evening of Feb. 18 and into the morning of Feb. 19, Austin police said they responded to seven street takeover events. A month later, police announced that 17 people were charged in connection to the incidents.

Austin police said the suspects were from cities such as Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. The suspects also ranged in age from 15 to 32.