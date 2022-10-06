Families to hold memorial one year after Sixth Street mass shooting

A memorial is planned on the corner of 6th and Neches on Sunday, June 12 at 11 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, June 12 marks one year since a mass shooting on 6th Street where one person died and 13 others were hurt.

Douglas Kantor, who was 25 at the time, was killed that night. He was vacationing in Austin from New York. His family, along with others who knew the victims, will meet on the corner of 6th and Neches on Sunday, June 12 at 11 a.m. for a memorial in honor of Kantor and the victims injured that night.

Kantor was previously described as a "very caring boy" by his mother, Julia Kantor. His brother, Nick Kantor, told KVUE last year that Douglas had received a bachelor's degree in computer engineering, a master's degree in business and was working for Ford Motor Company.

The suspected gunman in the case, De'Ondre White, faces a murder charge for Kantor's death and 14 counts of aggravated assault for the people injured in the mass shooting.

White appeared in court in April, where his attorney maintained White's innocence. Another hearing is scheduled in the coming weeks.

Another suspect in the shooting, Jeremiah Tabb, is accused of evidence tampering in the case. He was released on bond in January.

