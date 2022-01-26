Suspect linked to Sixth Street mass shooting released from jail

Jeremiah Tabb was released from jail last week. He was indicted on an evidence tampering charge that claims he tried to dispose of the weapon used in the shooting.

AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-year-old arrested in connection to the June 2021 deadly mass shooting on Sixth Street in Austin was released from jail last week.

Jeremiah Tabb was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence following the shooting that killed one person and injured 14 others. He was released on Jan. 20 on a personal bond, which means he didn't have to pay to get out.

However, a judge attached a $150,000 condition to his release, so Tabb will have to pay if he doesn't appear for future hearings.

Tabb was indicted on the evidence tampering charge in December 2021. The indictment alleged Tabb tried to dispose of the weapon De'Ondre Jermirris White is suspected of using in the mass shooting.

White, the man accused of murder and assault in connection with the June shooting, is still in jail. He was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Douglas Kantor and 14 counts of aggravated assault.

Tabb was initially arrested for the shooting itself back in June. He was charged as an adult for aggravated assault. Those charges were dropped soon after police identified White as the shooter.

Tabb appeared in a Travis County Court earlier this month, where a judge declined to lower his bond. At that time, the judge said he was a visiting judge and therefore would not take it upon themselves to lower the bond, but said Tabb could bring up the issue with the regular judge.

The brother of the victim in the June shooting said Tabb's release was like another loss.

"We don't get a sense of peace to grieve because we're so focused on, you know, at least letting the people that did this see some, some form of justice. And it just seems like that is just the last thing on the prosecution's agenda," Nicholas Kantor said. "You know, it's like another loss on top of the loss of my brother."

Kantor added that he wants to see the Travis County District Attorney charge every person who was involved in the shooting.