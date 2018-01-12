AUSTIN — In the history of the United States, there have only been 10 people with all-access passes to the presidents and their families -- the White House photographers. And one of those photographers -- who is from Georgetown, Texas -- is remembering his time photographing former President George H. W. Bush, shortly after his passing.
KVUE's Ashley Goudeau had the privilege of interviewing former White House photographer David Valdez Saturday.
PHOTOS: Former White House photographer David Valdez shares Barbara Bush memories
Valdez served as a White House photographer in the early 80s and 90s and captured candid moments between the Bush family, including this iconic photo of the Bush's and their grandchildren.
When asked about his time photographing Bush family, Valdez said his experience with the former president still impacts him to this day.
"And, you know, to this day, 20-plus years later, I'm still impacted by that experience," Valdez said. "We traveled in that time to 75 countries and all 50 states. I saw them both in public and in private, in happy times and in sad times in the heights of political success and the losses of political campaigns."
Valdez got emotional speaking about the 41st President of the United States as a person.
"When you think about George H. W. Bush, you think about his life and his career," Valdez said. "But when you think about him as an individual, his favorite title was husband, father and grandfather," Valdez added, holding back tears."
Valdez said the passing of Bush is a devastating loss to the United States.
"He never talked about legacy. He didn't like to talk about that, but this is the end of an era," Valdez emotionally explained. "It's a great loss for our country."
Mr. Bush was elected president on Nov. 8, 1988, sworn in on Jan. 20, 1989, and served until Jan. 20, 1993.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University here.