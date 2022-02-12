Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

Police said once she got to his home, she slipped a drug into his drink and then stole a gun and jewelry.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man.

Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.

She then approached two different men, asking one of them to buy her a glass of wine. She and the man then left to go grab a drink somewhere else.

Police said once she got to his home, she slipped a drug into his drink and then stole a gun and jewelry.

Detectives believe the woman left in a white midsized, late-model Mercedes sedan.

She is described as a white woman, 35 to 40 years old, of “busty, chunky build,” with shoulder-length, tussled hair dyed blond. She was last seen wearing designer jeans, a T-shirt and white rimmed glasses. She may go by the name “Nikki,” police said, and claimed to be from the Dallas area.

The victim is offering a reward for information that leads to the woman's arrest. If you recognize her, call police.