Divers, volunteers gather for 28th annual Lake Travis cleanup

Volunteers said it's important work that needs to be done because Lake Travis supplies drinking water to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Divers and volunteers were out on the lake Sunday for the 28th annual Lake Travis cleanup.

With summer winding down, divers say there is a lot of trash sitting at the bottom of the lake. Hundreds of volunteers were at the event on Sunday.

"Lake Travis is a treasure to Austin, just like Zilker Park and you see folks wouldn't walk around Zilker Park and throw trash on the ground but they do come out here to the lake and sink their cans, sink their bottles so we go out there and pick up as much as we can," Matt Jacobs, an instructor at Dive World Austin, said.

During the 2021 cleanup, organizers said more than 350 volunteers contributed $37,000 worth of time and removed 423 bags of trash.

Volunteers pulled a variety of items from the lake, from cans to anchors.

"Matt picked up a fishing reel and we had a few anchors that were brought up as well. So it's just making an impact on the lake and the environment and everything we've got that is falling off boats or accidentally makes its way into Lake Travis," Nikki Abbott-Nader, who is also a dive instructor at Dive World Austin, said.

Organizers of the cleanup said it's the biggest underwater cleanup in Texas. It started in 1994 as an informal gathering of divers in the area who turned their recreational diving efforts into a small-scale cleanup.

