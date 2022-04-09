New attendance record set at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium during Texas-Alabama game

A total of 105,213 people filled the stadium on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fans really showed up on Saturday for the Longhorns vs. Crimson Tide game.

A new attendance record was set at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with a total of 105,213 people filing into the stadium to catch the big game.

That beats the previous record set in 2018 by about 1,700 people. It was set when the Longhorns played USC.

Texas Fan First, the Twitter account that provides game day updates and customer services for UT athletics, said that for the first time ever, DKR reached capacity in the student sections. The overflow standing-room-only sections were also packed full.

No more students could be let in, so they were directed to head to Longhorn City Limits or Hook 'Em Hangout to catch a watch party.

"Y'all are the best," the UT athletic department tweeted about the new attendance record.

New DKR attendance record announced—105,213 are here today!



That beats the previous record (vs. USC in 2018) by over 1,700 people. pic.twitter.com/nzfJs5B2hb — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) September 10, 2022

The Longhorn Network shared a video on Twitter at 8 a.m. showing a line of fans wrapping around the block outside of the stadium waiting to get in.

Texas freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers left the field at the end of the first quarter of the game after taking a hard fall on his left shoulder. Ewers laid on the field for several moments before walking off and going straight into the medical tent. He came out with a towel over his head and went to the locker room at the start of the second quarter.

Hudson Card came in for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns fell behind Alabama by just one point in the fourth quarter, leading the Crimson Tide to take home the win with a score of 20-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube