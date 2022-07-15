Del Valle ISD instituting early-release Fridays next school year

The early dismissal will help teachers to develop instructional practices and responsive plans for learning.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle ISD on Friday announced plans for the 2022-23 school year to institute early-release days on Friday.

This one-hour earlier dismissal will allow teachers more time to "collaborate with their fellow educators on instructional practices and develop responsive plans for student learning," the district said.

Here's a closer look at the plans:

Friday dismissal times for DVISD Schools

Elementary Schools/DAEP: 1:45 p.m.

Middle Schools: 3 p.m.

Del Valle High School/Opportunity Center: 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the weekly one-hour early release, the district will also utilize the four previously scheduled half-days.

Half-day release times for Sept. 23, Nov. 4, March 31, and May 25

Elementary Schools/DAEP: 11:45 a.m.

Middle Schools: 1 p.m.

Del Valle High School/Opportunity Center: 1:30 p.m.

The district encourages families with further questions to contact their respective schools.