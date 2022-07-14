Former Bastrop ISD teacher receives four charges after reports of improper relationship

Roy Franks has been charged with two counts of improper relationship and two counts of indecency with a child.

BASTROP, Texas — A Bastrop ISD teacher has been charged after accusations of an improper teacher-student relationship.

According to Bastrop County records, 47-year-old Roy Franks of Cedar Creek High School has been charged with two counts of improper relationship and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The charges were filed on June 14.

A spokesperson for the district released the following statement on Thursday:

"Bastrop ISD Human Resources officials learned about the allegation against Mr. Franks on March 25, 2022. He was placed on leave the same day and barred from campus. The incident was turned over to the Bastrop ISD Police Department for a full investigation. In keeping with our protocols and the law, the district reported the allegation to Child Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification. Mr. Franks resigned on April 6.

"Bastrop ISD's highest priority is the safety of our students, and we stand firm in that commitment. We will continue to work closely and cooperate fully with law enforcement and agency partners as this case progresses."

No further information was immediately available.