Decision reached in hearing over Austin police oversight office misconduct

The ruling ends a months-long dispute between the City of Austin and the Austin Police Association.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, a decision has been reached after the City of Austin's Office of Police Oversight was accused of overstepping its authority and improperly conducting investigations into officer misconduct.

Among other accusations, the office was also accused of dictating the questions that could be asked of witnesses during interviews during investigations into whether an officer may have acted inappropriately.

According to the report, a hearing examiner made the ruling this week after a three-day hearing in July. It ends a dispute between the City of Austin and the Austin Police Association, which they have not been able to come to terms with on their own, about setting boundaries for the tax-funded office of police oversight.

The hearing was held this week and included testimony from nine witnesses. It was arbitrated by Houston lawyer Lynne M. Gomez.

"We believe this is a landmark case that we've been waiting for over a year to get resolved," Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said in a statement obtained by the Statesman. "In the end, we can't blame all of this on the Office of Police Oversight because upper-level management at APD was allowing it. However, we have a new chief and a new chief of staff that expect high standards from the officers and high standards for the Office of Police Oversight."

The Statesman reports that office director Farah Muscadin and City Manager Spencer Cronk did not return requests for comment, however, City officials said they had received and are reviewing the decision.

