Bastrop County murder suspect arrested in Louisiana

Davion Mar’Keith Veal told police he beat the victim unconscious and "maybe" stabbed him was arrested in Louisiana.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Bastrop County murder suspect accused of killing a man in September has been arrested during a traffic stop in Louisiana, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

Davion Mar’Keith Veal, 22, is accused of killing Michael Timothy Hoffman in September by striking Hoffman on the head and body, and/or inflicting a cut on his back with a knife, and/or choking him with such force to damage tissue and/or break the hyoid bone, and/or facilitating a 31.4-foot fall from a concrete bridge, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE's media partner The Austin American-Statesman.

In a statement from the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, the department said deputies worked with the Oakdale Police Department to arrest Veal during a traffic stop on State Highway 10 in Oakdale, La.

Veal has been charged with a first-degree felony and faces five to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty, according to the Statesman.

