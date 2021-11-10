Austin FC defender Matt Besler retiring after 13 seasons in MLS

During 12 years with Sporting Kansas City and one with Austin FC, Besler made over 300 appearances. He also played 47 matches for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC defender Matt Besler announced Wednesday that he would be retiring from professional soccer. He spent 13 seasons in the MLS, playing 12 years for his hometown club, Sporting Kansas City, followed by one season with Austin FC.

Besler quickly acclimated himself as one of the on-field leaders for the MLS' newest expansion franchise, but was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a concussion against the Vancouver Whitecaps in September.

In Besler's MLS career, he made over 300 appearances, was a five-time MLS All-Star and a two-time MLS Best XI honoree and he was named MLS Defender of the Year in 2012. He also played 47 matches for the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“To the entire Austin community, thank you for welcoming my family and I to Austin,” Besler said in an open letter to Austin published Wednesday at AustinFC.com. “We felt a part of this city from the moment we arrived and made memories we will carry with us forever.”

Besler joined Austin FC as a free agent on Jan. 6, 2021. Besler’s 90.2% pass completion rate (1,264 for 1,401) was the best of any player on the team with at least 50 pass attempts, and his 40 interceptions ranked second on the squad, club officials said.

“We’re very grateful to Matt and his family for all the time and energy they’ve given over the past year to help grow Austin FC,” Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said. “Matt has had a stellar career and his contributions for club and country will not be forgotten. He’ll always be a part of our organization and we wish him success in this next chapter of his life.”

