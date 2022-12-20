City of Austin 'prepared' to activate cold weather shelters this week

The head of the Austin EMS Association criticized the City on Tuesday for its response time as freezing weather approaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it is monitoring the winter weather forecast for this week and is “prepared” to activate cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

The City said it will activate those shelters no later than 9 a.m. each day based on conditions meeting certain criteria. Cold weather shelters will open when the forecast is predicted to be:

32 degrees or colder overnight

35 degrees, with rain/wet

35 degrees, with wind chill of 32 or colder

Austin Public Health – along with Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Austin Police Department, Municipal Court and Parks and Recreation – uses National Weather Service projections for the Camp Mabry location.

Temperatures are expected to plummet on Thursday as an Arctic cold front moves through Central Texas. A widespread hard freeze is likely for Friday morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

The head of the Austin EMS union criticized the City on Tuesday for not already making the call to activate the cold weather shelters. Austin EMS Association President Selena Xie said the union’s medics have been asking the City of Austin to open the shelters.

“They still haven’t made the decision to do so even though it’s obvious that they should,” Xie said on Twitter. “They need to make the plans now & make them extremely accessible. Insane that they haven’t already made the call.”

Our medics have been asking for @austintexasgov to open Cold Weather Shelters & they still haven't made the decision to do so even though it's obvious that they should.They need to make the plans now & make them extremely accessible. Insane that they haven't already made the call https://t.co/9kvrXShzOd — Selena Xie (@something_light) December 20, 2022

An internal audit this year revealed poor planning around emergency shelters in Austin. The audit showed there were four days the City did not open shelters when it was supposed to. During those days, Austin Public Health determined that those days were considered "close calls" and that a group decision would need to be discussed, but the audit did not reveal the reason behind not opening shelters on those four days.

Cold weather shelters this week

The City said it is prepared to activate cold weather shelters multiple nights in a row if the thresholds are met this week. When temperatures do not rise above freezing during the day, the shelters will remain open during that time, the City said.

Residents will be notified when the shelters are activated through the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline (512-305-ICEE). Austin Public Health will also send an email to its community communication portal and other organizations involved in outreach to those experiencing homelessness. HSEM will send a text to phone numbers registered on the alert system.

While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.

Registration, which takes place at a central location, begins at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Individuals can obtain the location of the central registration site by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline – 512-305-ICEE (4233).

CapMetro transports individuals from the central registration location to a cold weather shelter.

In the morning, CapMetro buses transport individuals leaving the shelters to the downtown area.

On nights when a cold weather shelter is activated, CapMetro will not require any fee/ticket for anyone that tells a driver they are going to a shelter.

People can bring their belongings, as long as they can transport them to the central registration location and on to a CapMetro Bus.

Pets are allowed, if they are not aggressive, able to be around others, have a leash and can sleep with its owner. If a pet needs a crate for the evening at the cold weather shelter, individuals should let staff know at the central location when registering.

Meals will be provided at the cold weather shelter, the City said. Women/couples will be able to be at the same cold weather shelter, but in a separate area, as capacity allows.

During regular business hours (generally 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Austinites can also utilize facilities such as public libraries and recreation centers to warm up.

In the case of a more widespread winter weather emergency, where there are extensive power outages or basic cold weather shelter capacity is exhausted, the City’s Emergency Disaster Shelters would be activated.