Austin City Council approves ordinance to lower speed limit on section of Barton Springs Road

The speed limit will change from 35 mph to 30 mph between South Congress and Zilker Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council met on Thursday to go over 99 items that were slated on the agenda, including changing the speed limit for a section of Barton Spring Road.

During the meeting, interim transportation director Richard Mendoza discussed the idea of lowering the speed limit to 30 mph for the road between South Congress to Zilker Park.

"Our plan currently is to install a pedestrian hybrid beacon at the Botanical Gardens Drive and then make additional sidewalk and bike improvements for that section and and then come back and look at the speeds. Typically, when we do those types of improvements, it makes drivers behaviors aware of those multi modal aspects and lower speeds," said Mendoza.

The transportation department talked about how they studied the area and found that drivers should slow down for safety purposes.

City council approved the ordinance to reduce the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph.