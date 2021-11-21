Circuit of the Americas cites hiring difficulties, GPS app issues for traffic problems at Rolling Stones concert

COTA officials cited hiring difficulties from "outside staffing companies" and GPS app issues for the reported troubles.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) are responding to complaints made Sunday about traffic and accessibility issues experienced to The Rolling Stones concert on Saturday.

COTA's Twitter page posted a photo with the caption "Tonight's gonna be memorable. #StonesATX," and people online did not hold back on their criticisms of the venue.

One person responded saying, "Oh it was memorable alright, but for all the wrong reasons. Will you be refunding the thousands of people stuck in traffic for hours who couldn't get there?"

Another said, "Memorable in a bad way, unfortunately." These messages were just two among a handful of others in the thread, which were not as cordial.

In a statement to KVUE on Sunday, COTA officials cited hiring difficulties from "outside staffing companies" and GPS app issues for the reported troubles. COTA officials also called on Capital Metro (CapMetro) for assistance with transportation to its large-scale events such as The Rolling Stones concert.

Read the full statement below:

"COTA itself is a small group of caring people who want to provide happiness and good memories, not frustration. To host large events, the team hires, and must rely upon, outside staffing companies to provide mobility-assisted services, parking attendants, food vendors, ushers, and cleaning staff. Those organizations, not unlike most, have reported that hiring has been incredibly difficult lately, and we appreciate everyone who did their best to make The Rolling Stones concert a great experience.

Last night, a widely used GPS traffic app incorrectly displayed a major open road as being closed and further displayed a private driveway as being an open road. Thousands of cars were wrongly directed, thereby turning heavy traffic into a mess.

We encourage Capital Metro and elected officials to heed the calls of our Councilwoman and County Commissioner when they say the residents and businesses in the southeast corridor are underserved. Public transportation, streetlights, improved roads, and sidewalks are badly needed.

Additionally, we understand the mobility-assist partners found themselves overwhelmed with demand. An epic, multi-generational band like The Rolling Stones required a lot of patience, and we appreciate those understanding fans who recognize the challenges our provider partners faced.

We call upon Cap Metro to support the Del Valle neighborhood residents, businesses, and visitors. We further thank all the fans who endured the complications and hope you enjoyed the concert of a lifetime."