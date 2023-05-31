Central Texas summer programs offering free meals for kids

AISD & Central Texas Food Bank are two of the organizations providing food to kids in need of meals during the summer months.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As summer break begins, programs designed to provide free meals for those 18 and under are starting up.

The Austin Independent School District and the Central Texas Food Bank are among those helping provide meals to underprivileged children in need of food while school is not in session.

"There are 50 sites that we are offering breakfast and lunch at,” said AISD’S executive director of Food and Services and Warehouse Ryan Mikolaycik.

You do not need to be an AISD student to receive the meals. They are expected to serve more than 100,000 meals over the next few months.

“We have an opportunity to really feed the belly, and feed the families and we are excited about that. These families, with the high cost of living, they really need a source of food, and the kids need a place they can come and feel safe and get food," said Mikolaycik.

The Central Texas Food Bank is getting ready to serve more 260,000 meals, including providing nearly 5,000 daily.

"This summer, we will provide meals to 60 sites throughout our service area," said president and chief executive officer of the Central Texas Food Bank, Sari Vatske.

Vatske said they are seeing pandemic levels of food insecurity right now.

Experiencing what Vaske calls a "a triple threat, not having access to free or reduced meals, the cost of cooling a home increases, and daycare options continue to be expensive."

Both Mikolayski and Vatske said they will continue to serve the community to make sure kids don't go hungry.

"We are doing everything we can try to meet the increase need this summer," said Vatske.

"We are here for the kids of Austin," added Mikolaycik.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter