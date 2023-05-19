Pflugerville, Round Rock ISDs to offer free summer lunches

CENTRAL, Texas — Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville ISD are providing free lunches throughout the summer.
In Round Rock, children who are 18 years old or younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old can participate in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program, which provides healthy, no-cost summer meals.
“Round Rock children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Yana Koleva, the district's food service director. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”
In order for children to participate in the SSO program, they must be on-site to eat the free meal. Parents will not need to register or provide proof of age, income or residence.
Below is a list of locations in the Round Rock area that are offering free summer lunches, along with dates and times:
Robertson Elementary School
- Address:1415 Bayland St., Round Rock, TX 78664
- Phone: 512-428-3300
- Dates: June 5 - June 30; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Bluebonnet Elementary School
- Address: 101 Chisholm Valley Dr., Round Rock, TX 78681
- Phone: 512-428-7700
- Dates: June 5 - June 30; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Caldwell Heights Elementary School
- Address: 4010 Eagles Nest St, Round Rock, TX 78665
- Phone: 512-428-7300
- Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 7:20 a.m. - 7:40 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Berkman Elementary School
- Address: 400 W Anderson Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664
- Phone: 512-464-8250
- Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 7:20 a.m. - 7:40 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Deerpark Middle School
- Address: 8849 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX 78729
- Phone: 512-464-6600
- Dates: June 5 - June 8; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:55 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.
- Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hopewell Middle School
- Address: 1535 Gulf Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
- Phone: 512-464-5200
- Dates: June 5 - June 8; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:55 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.
- Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
C.D. Fulkes Middle School
- Address: 300 W Anderson Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664
- Phone: 512-428-3100
- Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Success High School
- Address: 500 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock, TX 78664
- Phone: 512-704-1300
- Dates: June 5 - June 23 and July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 8:35 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
McNeil High School
- Address: 5720 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX 78729
- Phone: 512-464-6300
- Dates: June 5 - June 23 and July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Stony Point High School
- Address: 1801 Tiger Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664
- Phone: 512-428-7000
- Dates: June 5 - June 23 and July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
In Pflugerville, the school district is teaming up with Aramark Food Services to offer lunch services for children throughout the summer.
There will be free lunches offered at select campuses. Children under the age of 18 can come and eat. Parents do not need to register or show proof of age, income or residence. Those who participate will have to sign in at each school's front desk area for security reasons.
Below is a list of schools that will be participating
Timmerman Elementary
- Dates: June 30 - Aug. 11 (Closed July 4)
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
River Oaks Elementary
- Dates: June 5 - June 29
- Monday - Friday: June 5 - June 16
- Monday - Thursday: June 19 - June 29
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- Dates: July 18 - July 28
- Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Ruth Barron Elementary
- Dates: June 5 - June 29
- Monday - Friday: June 5 - June 16
- Monday - Thursday: June 19 - June 29
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Pflugerville Middle School
- Dates: June 5 - June 29; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Pflugerville High School
- Dates: June 5 - June 29
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Windemere Elementary
- Dates: June 5 - June 21; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Dates: July 10 - July 26; Monday - Thursday
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.