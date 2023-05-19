Pflugerville, Round Rock ISDs to offer free summer lunches

Parents will not need to register or provide proof of age, income or residence for children to receive free summer lunches.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTRAL, Texas — Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville ISD are providing free lunches throughout the summer.

In Round Rock, children who are 18 years old or younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old can participate in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program, which provides healthy, no-cost summer meals.

“Round Rock children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Yana Koleva, the district's food service director. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

In order for children to participate in the SSO program, they must be on-site to eat the free meal. Parents will not need to register or provide proof of age, income or residence.

Below is a list of locations in the Round Rock area that are offering free summer lunches, along with dates and times:

Robertson Elementary School

Address:1415 Bayland St., Round Rock, TX 78664

Phone: 512-428-3300

Dates: June 5 - June 30; Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Bluebonnet Elementary School

Address: 101 Chisholm Valley Dr., Round Rock, TX 78681

Phone: 512-428-7700

Dates: June 5 - June 30; Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Caldwell Heights Elementary School

Address: 4010 Eagles Nest St, Round Rock, TX 78665

Phone: 512-428-7300

Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 7:20 a.m. - 7:40 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Berkman Elementary School

Address: 400 W Anderson Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664

Phone: 512-464-8250

Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 7:20 a.m. - 7:40 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Deerpark Middle School

Address: 8849 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX 78729

Phone: 512-464-6600

Dates: June 5 - June 8; Monday - Thursday Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:55 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Hopewell Middle School

Address: 1535 Gulf Way, Round Rock, TX 78665

Phone: 512-464-5200

Dates: June 5 - June 8; Monday - Thursday Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:55 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.



C.D. Fulkes Middle School

Address: 300 W Anderson Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664

Phone: 512-428-3100

Dates: July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Success High School

Address: 500 Gattis School Rd., Round Rock, TX 78664

Phone: 512-704-1300

Dates: June 5 - June 23 and July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 8:35 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

McNeil High School

Address: 5720 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Phone: 512-464-6300

Dates: June 5 - June 23 and July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Stony Point High School

Address: 1801 Tiger Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664

Phone: 512-428-7000

Dates: June 5 - June 23 and July 11 - July 28; Monday - Friday

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

In Pflugerville, the school district is teaming up with Aramark Food Services to offer lunch services for children throughout the summer.

There will be free lunches offered at select campuses. Children under the age of 18 can come and eat. Parents do not need to register or show proof of age, income or residence. Those who participate will have to sign in at each school's front desk area for security reasons.

Below is a list of schools that will be participating

Timmerman Elementary

Dates: June 30 - Aug. 11 (Closed July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

River Oaks Elementary

Dates: June 5 - June 29 Monday - Friday: June 5 - June 16 Monday - Thursday: June 19 - June 29 Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Dates: July 18 - July 28 Breakfast: 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.



Ruth Barron Elementary

Dates: June 5 - June 29 Monday - Friday: June 5 - June 16 Monday - Thursday: June 19 - June 29

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Pflugerville Middle School

Dates: June 5 - June 29; Monday - Thursday

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pflugerville High School

Dates: June 5 - June 29

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Windemere Elementary

Dates: June 5 - June 21; Monday - Thursday Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Dates: July 10 - July 26; Monday - Thursday Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Lunch: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

