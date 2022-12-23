Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted Friday night that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos.

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap.

On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.

Becerra said the director of emergency services has been in contact with Pedernales Electric Co-op as they work to get power back. As of 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, Becerra said power was expected to return by 12:30 a.m.

Approximately 3k people are without power in W San Marcos- Thousand Oaks & Hilliard area. Our Dir of Emergency Services, Mike Jones, has been in contact with PEC. They are aware of the issue, have a crew working on it, and believe they will have the power restored by 12:30AM. — Judge Ruben Becerra (@rubenbecerrasr) December 24, 2022

Here's a brief look of current outages in Central Texas:

Pedernales Electric Co-op

As of 10:35 p.m., three outages were affecting 2,805 customers in West San Marcos.

Oncor

As of 10:35 p.m., 13 outages in the KVUE area were affecting more than 1,400 customers. In Austin, power is expected to be restored by 1 a.m. North of Austin, in Round Rock and up to Jarrell, power is expected to be restored by 3 a.m.

Austin Energy

As of 10:35 p.m., outages in a neighborhood near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were affecting 136 customers. Power is expected to be restored around 12 a.m.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op

As of 10:35 p.m., there were no outages affecting the KVUE area.

While some Central Texans deal with power outages, others have experienced gas outages through Atmos Energy in the area. The Railroad Commission of Texas said it was in contact with Atmos and that a gas pressure issue arose due to "extremely high demand."

On Friday night, the commission said gas pressure in the affected areas had improved and that Atmos was keeping employees in overnight to monitor the issue.