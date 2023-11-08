Cedar Park police investigating a pair of fatal accidents in the past 2 weeks

The two crashes occurred within three miles of each other.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) is investigating a pair of fatal accidents that occurred in the city in the last 10 days.

On Aug. 4, police responded to an accident at the intersection of Brushy Creek Road and Gupton Way Drive, in which a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Nathan Coffey, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He ultimately died in the hospital on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 12, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of East Whitestone Boulevard. They located 18-year-old Elisa Jean Winters, who died at the scene.

Both accidents are still under investigation.