Man arrested in connection with South Austin crash that killed 4

Arthur Wright has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of failure to stop and render aid.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested a man in connection with a crash in South Austin early Sunday morning that killed four people and sent another to the hospital.

APD said on Sunday, July 30, just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash between the driver of a sedan and an SUV in the 4700 block of the South Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Battle Bend Boulevard. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported that the crash resulted in a rollover and a vehicle fire.

APD said four people in the SUV died at the scene, and a fifth person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, 35-year-old Arthur Wright, left the scene on foot immediately after the crash, according to APD. Officers were able to find and arrest him a short time later.

Wright has been booked into the Travis County jail and is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of accident involving death or failure to stop and render aid, both second-degree felonies. Jail records show he also faces an out of county felony charge.

APD said this incident is being investigated as Austin's 54th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 57 deaths for the year so far. On July 30, 2022, Austin had seen 62 fatal crashes, resulting in 63 deaths.

APD said this information is from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending.

Anyone with any information about this crash should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477.