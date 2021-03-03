Two arrested as Cedar Park police seize fentanyl pills, illegal firearms

Detectives began investigating the distribution of fentanyl in the Cedar Park area in early 2020, after several overdoses in the region, police said.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two people have been arrested after Cedar Park police and the Austin DEA seized 1,675 suspected fentanyl-laced pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and suspected illegal firearms in an operation last month.

The Cedar Park Police Organized Crime Unit said Joshua Lee Riffel, 31, and Aaron Robert Combs, 39, were arrested the morning of Feb. 26 after search warrants executed at Riffel’s Cedar Park home and Combs’ Austin home.

Riffel is accused of distributing fentanyl as illicit prescription pills in the form of Oxycodone, while police identified Combs as “a major source of supply.” Both were taken into custody on drug charges.

Riffel and Combs were booked into the Williamson County Jail and have since been released on bond.