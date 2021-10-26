Missing Cedar Park child found after non-custodial parent flees to Colorado

The missing 5-year-old was located with their non-custodial parent in Cañon City, Colorado.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A missing child from Cedar Park was found Tuesday morning in Cañon City, Colorado, after their non-custodial parent fled with them across state lines.

The Cedar Park Police Department and the Texas Rangers on Monday requested assistance form the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin to help locate the 5-year-old, who was believed to be with their non-custodial parent, a 27-year-old Cedar Park resident.

During the investigation, officials learned she may have fled the state for Colorado in a gray Chevrolet Impala. The Austin-based task force then requested help from the U.S. Marshals' Colorado Springs division, which eventually located the Impala parked in a parking lot off of US 50 in Cañon City.

The child was recovered safely and turned over to the Colorado Department of Human Services, Child Protection Division.

The Cedar Park Police Department reported that no charges have been filed yet in this case, although the investigation remains ongoing.