CapTex Triathlon kicks off Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly 1,700 registered triathletes are expected to compete in the 29th Annual CapTex Triathlon Monday morning.

The triathlon, which is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., features a swim course in Lady Bird Lake, a bike course through Downtown Austin and a run course at Auditorium Shores.

The CapTex Triathlon is presented by Life Time and owned and produced by High Five Events. It is the city's only downtown triathlon.