Discarded kegs exploded in camp fire along Cap Metro tracks

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department reported a camp alongside the Cap Metro tracks was lit on fire Wednesday morning.

A fire alongside the Cap Metro tracks in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane was reported before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The fire was initially reported to AFD as a dumpster fire, but once officials were on the scene they discovered it was a camp in the woods that had lit on fire.

The caller that had reported the fire also stated they had heard multiple explosions. Officials found that the explosions heard were some discarded kegs exploding.

No injuries resulted from this fire. The Cap Metro track in the area will be reopened, according to AFD.

Trash fire 2400 block of Gracy Farms Ln. Initially reported as a dumpster fire, but was actually a camp in the woods along the @CapMetroATX track. Multiple explosions that callers heard were discarded kegs exploding. No injuries. @CapMetroATX reopening the tacks soon pic.twitter.com/rJipQ2aT29 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 5, 2022