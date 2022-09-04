Multiple fire crews battle brush fire at Camp Bullis

Fire crews are currently assessing the fire and any personnel currently in training at Camp Bullis have been evacuated from the area, fire officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — An active brush fire burning at Camp Bullis is sparking evacuations at the Oak Ridge and Georg Oaks neighborhoods according to the Chief of the Bexar Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department.

Multiple departments including Leon Springs are currently responding to the large brush fire adding Leon Springs should be spared from the heavy smoke with winds coming from the south, according to their Facebook page.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is is estimated 1,500 acres and 0 percent contained at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

Joint Base San Antonio's Fire Departments from Camp Bullis, Fort Sam Houston, Lackland and Randolph are also assisting with the fire located in the demolition range area of Camp Bullis, JBSA officials says.

According to JBSA additional assistance has been requested from Shavano Park and Bulverde Fire Departments as crews locate the head of the fire, its size and direction.

San Antonio is currently under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. This warning is due to winds gusting near 30 mph and dry conditions allowing any developing fires difficult to control.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on satellite around 3:45 p.m.

Camp Bullis is a military training facility in San Antonio located on the far north side. JBSA-Camp Bullis contains more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wildlands, according to JBSA.