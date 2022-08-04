Verify: Is it true that local honey could help me with my oak allergy?

No, it is not true. There is not enough pollen in the honey to make a difference

SAN ANTONIO — Oak allergy season is just getting started... and it's already doing a number on allergy sufferers. Today's oak pollen count 3,670! But could something in your pantry be a remedy?

THE QUESTION

Is it true that if I eat local honey it could help me with my oak allergy

THE SOURCES

Dr. Amanda Trott-Gregorio, a board-certified allergist and immunologist with Juniper Allergy

Dr. Edward Brooks, the Medical Director of the UT Health San Antonio Allergy Clinic and the Division Director of Pediatric Immunology and Infectious Disease.

Dr. Mark Stahl, a board-certified allergist and immunologist with Apex Allergy and Asthma.

THE ANSWER

Dr. Amanda Trott-Gregorio from Juniper Allergy told us, "That would be awesome. But unfortunately, it's not. Bees and other insects carry pollen from pretty plants. They're attracted to pretty plants. Stuff that we're allergic to is not pretty. So it depends on the wind to pollinate."

Dr. Edward Brooks from UT Health San Antonio added, "The honey actually has very little pollen proteins in it. If you actually collected the pollen from the hive and ate that, then that might be a closer approximation to what we do. But honey is mostly honey. It's just sugar."

Dr. Mark Stahl who represents Apex Allergy and Asthma added, "You might have some microscopic amounts of actually wind pollinated pollen in the honey, but it's not at any sort of level that can actually help patients."