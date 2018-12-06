Austin-Travis County Emergency Services are responding to Windy Point Park near Lake Travis after a man's body was found floating in the water Tuesday morning.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, they received the call for the reported body in the 6300 block of Bob Wentz Park Road at 10:13 a.m. EMS said the body appears to be a man in his 30s.
No other information was immediately available.
The discovery of the body comes after a man was reported missing near Bob Wentz Park Sunday, June 10. Authorities said he was last seen standing on a sandbar before he disappeared without a trace. He was the fourth reported missing person at Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
© 2018 KVUE