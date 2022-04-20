Boat sharing service offers 'experiences' on Lake Travis

Lake Hop is like Uber or Lyft for boats and it's available on Lake Travis.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's getting warmer now, which means more spending time outside and maybe even on the lake if you have a boat.

Even those without a boat can now go out and soak up the sun on the water with Lake Hop. It's a boat sharing service, kind of like Uber or Lyft, but for boats. And it's available at Lake Travis.

Lake Hop is a peer-to-peer boating service that connects customers to local boat owners who provide the boat and on-the-water experiences. Users don't have to know how to drive or operate a boat because boat owners serve as captains during the experiences.

"Contrary to traditional boat rentals available at marinas, which pose significant safety hazards due to operator inexperience, Lake Hop offers an affordable, safe and fun alternative where passengers can 'lake like a local' with a host while boat owners can easily monetize the use of their boats," a spokesperson for Lake Hop said.

They offer different activities, like watersports and fishing, but also leisure experiences for those who want to host a party or just relax on the water.

Lake Hop experiences are available for two to eight hours and range from $20 to $900 an hour, according to a release. They can be booked online by picking a location or the kind of experience offered.

The service started last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic boating boom and now features more than 200 boat owners in 30 states.

