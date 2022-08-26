Beto O'Rourke postpones planned trip to Corpus Christi due to illness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke postponed his planned trip to Corpus Christi Saturday.
O' Rourke will miss the events in Three Rivers, Corpus Christi and Goliad due to what his staffers are saying is an illness. He has postponed the events in order to "rest at home," campaign officials said.
His campaign confirmed via text that they do plan to return to our area soon.
Nueces County Democrats said on Saturday that they will be glad to welcome O'Rourke back to the area once he is feeling better.
O'Rourke is trying to unseat Greg Abbott for Governor of Texas in the November election.
