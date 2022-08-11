Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre

"19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon originally designed for used in combat, legally purchased, by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that is on the books, ladies and gentlemen," O'Rourke said during the townhall meeting. "That says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, AR 15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam, to penetrate an enemy soldier's helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead-- up against kids at five feet. It may be funny for you, (bleeping), but it's not funny to me, OK?"