x
Texas

Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre

O'Rourke was speaking about the Uvalde shooting when someone in the audience laughed out loud, which caught the attention of the gubernatorial candidate.
Credit: ABC News

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "It may be funny to you ************, but it's not funny to me, okay?"

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells on Wednesday. 

"19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon originally designed for used in combat, legally purchased, by an 18-year-old, who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that is on the books, ladies and gentlemen," O'Rourke said during the townhall meeting. "That says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, AR 15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam, to penetrate an enemy soldier's helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead-- up against kids at five feet. It may be funny for you, (bleeping), but it's not funny to me, OK?" 

O' Rourke has long pushed for stricter gun laws.

RELATED: Race for Texas governor tightens after Uvalde, according to recent poll

O'Rourke is currently making his case in many counties in Texas as he can where former President Donald Trump won nearly 70 percent or more of the votes. 

O' Rourke faces Greg Abbott in the Texas gubernatorial race in November.

