EL PASO — After a disappointing loss to Sen. Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke addressed an El Paso crowd and dropped an "F bomb" in the process as he got emotional thanking his supporters.

The U.S. Senate race between O'Rourke and Cruz was close, but Cruz was ultimately named the winner by the Associated Press Tuesday night.

WATCH: Beto O’Rourke gives concession speech after Sen. Ted Cruz gets re-elected in Texas U.S. Senate race

During his concession speech, the El Paso Congressman said, "I'm so (expletive) proud of you guys."

Although O'Rourke didn't claim a Senate seat, many are calling for him to run for the seat in the oval office.

According to CNN reporter Ed Lavandera, former HUD Secretary and Mayor of San Antonio Julian Castro said O'Rourke is "likely running for president in 2020" and will make a final decision by the end of the year.

Former HUD Secretary and Mayor of San Antonio #JulianCastro is in El Paso tonight with @BetoORourke, he just told me he’s likely running for president in 2020 and will make final decision by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/Vnz32cObsy — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) November 7, 2018

