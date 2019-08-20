AUSTIN, Texas — They operated a ministry claiming to help troubled boys, but as of Monday, a couple is charged with trafficking them.

The two are in jail and no longer own the property, while the people living there now are trying to move on from a story they once knew nothing about.

Gary and Meghann Wiggins are the owners of Joshua Home. This is a home for "troubled boys" that investigators raided in July of 2018, removing eight kids from the property. They were between the ages of 10 and 17. The two owners are currently charged with trafficking four of them.

Scott and Katrina Schweitzer bought the property from the Wiggins after the raid and before they were arrested. They only found out about what they were arrested for after the transaction happened.

"One of our new neighbors came up and he goes, 'Hey, did you know...' and he told us the story," Scott Schweitzer said. "We're like, 'What?' We never even met the seller. The whole things was just us, the realtor and the title company. We didn't know any of that."

The Schweitzer still have names marked into the concrete of their front walkways. While there are many boys names, there is also the name "Meghann."

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said said this human trafficking involved force of labor for some type of gain.

The couple was arrested in Alabama, where they operated another Joshua Home. They also had one in Missouri.

