AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Monday evening.

The crash happened at the 500 block of East Slaughter Lane around 8 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics conducted CPR on a man in his 40s who was ejected from a vehicle. He had critical, life-threatening injuries.

Another man in his 40s was seriously injured in the wreck.

Both people were declared trauma alerts and taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Police later said the crash was fatal.

Motorists are advised to watch for responders working on the scene and to expect delays.

Traffic is shut in both directions. Avoid the area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

