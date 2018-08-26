BEE CAVE, Texas — A triathlon in Bee Cave is honoring the children who have died in drownings. This year, more than 70 kids under the age of 18 have drowned in Texas.

These marks will fade away with time, but some memories are far more permanent.

"All of these are drowning victims," said Gertie Adair, as she glimpsed at the names written on her arm with colored marker.

For Adair, who is only 12 years old, swimming is very personal.

"I swim for Connor, Allise, Ryan, Colin and Drennon," she said. "They are all drowning victims that could be prevented."

Hundreds of children like Adair met in West Austin for the annual Colin's Hope triathlon. The triathlon is an event with a lot of swimming, biking and running. It's something participant Madison Tiner said is all for an important cause.

"It's an amazing feeling because we're getting to honor kids who didn't get to make it," Tiner said.

At the finish line are the names of Brayden, Connor, Joshua and Colin.

Colin Holst drowned in a public pool 10 years ago.

"He was an amazing son," his father, Jeff Holst, said. "If you took the best characteristics of me and my wife, Colin had all those great parts."

Colin had just graduated from swim lessons and was only four years old when he passed away.

"We certainly will never look at a pool the same way again," his father said.

Little Colin would have been a teenager today.



Hundreds of children participated in a triathlon to honor drowning victims like him.



The Colin's Hope Triathlon is a community event made to honor Colin. It's a reminder of the many lives lost each year to drownings that could have been prevented.

The participant swimmers are now trying to stop another child from drowning ever again.

"They are glad that someone is swimming for them and they are happy to be remembered," Adair said.

Little Colin would have been a teenager today. His dad hopes parents keep an eye on their kids at all times, no matter their age.

