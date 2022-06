Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are on the scene of a SWAT call in South Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is at the 8100 block of Beaconcrest Drive, the Austin Police Department said around 3 p.m.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.