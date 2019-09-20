AUSTIN, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Mary Mitchell.

Police said Mitchell was last seen at 743 Highway 71 West in Bastrop, Texas, on Sept. 16, 2019.

Mitchell is described by police as a 71-year-old white female with gray hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a light green shirt with patterns and is wheelchair-bound.

Information can be reported to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office at 512-549-5100.

