Arson caused North Austin house fire, AFD says

A resident being treated for smoke inhalation will be transferred to jail when he is released from the hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said arson was the cause of a house fire in North Austin on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the single-family house at 5214 Avenue H around 7:30 a.m.

AFD said the fire had moderate involvement when crews arrived. It is now under control.

One resident is being treated for smoke inhalation. He will be transferred to jail when he is released from the hospital, AFD said.

The house is a total loss after the fire, which caused $285,000 in damages, including $275,000 in structural damage and $10,000 in content damage.

No other information is available at this time.

