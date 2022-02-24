Austin woman checks in on Ukrainian family as Russia invades her home country

Tonya Levchuck hasn't slept since the invasion started on Wednesday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — For most Ukrainian Americans, their computers and phones are exactly what they've been glued to ever since they heard the news. Tonya Levchuck is no exception.

"I have been living on this computer for a while, but the last 14 hours have been nonstop," said Levchuck.

She's constantly checking in with her family who were in Kiev when the invasion started. Now, they're on their way west of the capital city but stuck in a long line of cars of people doing the same thing.

"Can you imagine millions of people trying to leave, especially a lot of them with small kids?" she said. "I mean, being stuck in traffic for hours is one thing, being stuck in traffic not knowing if there's going to be a missile hitting any moment is another thing."

That's why the Ukraine native is glued to her computer, searching for updates and answers.

"Yeah, when I saw this map, it was just, it was just unbelievable. It's just unreal how something like that can happen at 5 in the morning in a European country," said Levchuck. "This is scary, how something like this can happen in Europe in 2022."

These are emotions that can be overwhelming as she's stuck in her East Austin home but still thinking about her eastern European family.

"I really want to be there with my family. It's really hard to be here not knowing what they're going through because I know they're scared," she said while holding back tears. "Even though I believe in our military, I know they're going to defend us, but I don't know why it has to cost so many lives."

She's stuck, hoping for safety for everyone.

"I have not slept for a second. I have been talking to my family and my friends," she said.

Levchuck said if you would like to help out the people of Ukraine, she recommends checking out the following charities: