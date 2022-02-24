Locals rally at Texas Capitol to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Protesters met in front of the Texas Capitol to call on local and national officials to support Ukraine against Russian attacks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites hosted a rally Thursday at the Texas Capitol building to protest Russia's military violence in Ukraine. The locals organized the protest to condemn military aggression and ask world leaders to support Ukraine against ongoing Russian invasion.

The rally is a direct response to Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes as civilians fled. In total, the ministry said 83 Ukrainian military facilities were destroyed. Now, the Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea.

HAPPENING NOW: Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. One Ukrainian-American told me she was crying all night, praying for her family members. Her dad fought in the war against Russia. pic.twitter.com/AdepOV1QPh — Tanvi Varma (@tanvireports) February 24, 2022

A senior U.S. defense official said Russia's attack seems like the first phase in what will likely be a large-scale, multi-phased invasion.

Locals are worried about distant family members in Ukraine and surrounding areas, with many protesters calling for help. Rally participants chanted "NATO help Ukraine" throughout the protest.

Ukraine's government pleaded for help Thursday as it said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war."

The crowd is chanting, “NATO help Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/hKfQaRYNY4 — Tanvi Varma (@tanvireports) February 24, 2022

Protesters are encouraging everyone to call local reps and demand help for Ukraine. Texans with connections to Ukraine spoke to KVUE a few days ago about their worries.

“We know that Putin's not going to stop just occupying these two territories; he's going to keep moving," said Mariana Kotenko, an Austinite with family in Ukraine.

She's asking for support from the Central Texas community.

“This is true war,” she said. “The biggest thing I want to ask for all Americans and our senators and representatives is to support the strong sanctions and support military aid to Ukraine.”

Chrystya Geremesz, the founding member of the Ukrainian American Society of Texas, said this invasion is bigger than just the two countries.

“This is about democracy and dictatorships around the world and challenging the United States, because I think Putin clearly believes that the United States has been weakened and that we are not as strong as we used to be, and this is his chance,” she said.

President Joe Biden also addressed the nation Thursday afternoon after pledging new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube