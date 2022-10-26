Austin Water not increasing rates for next year

The water provider said it has not increased rates for customers since 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said its rates would stay the same for customers for the coming year.

In a letter to customers, Austin Water said it has held rates for water and wastewater services at a stable level since 2018 and that those same rates would continue through Oct. 31, 2023.

"Our commitment to affordability even as the cost of living continues to rise in Austin, as well as our efforts and strategies to manage debt, have made it possible to keep water rates down and affordable for customers of all incomes," the utility provider said in the letter.

Due to its strategies, Austin Water said it has been able to keep rates the same for several years now and has been able to provide assistance programs for low-income customers and assist with rate reductions and relief for those experiencing hardships.

The notice from Austin Water comes two weeks after the Austin City Council approved new pass-through rates for Austin Energy's Power Supply Adjustment and Regulatory Charge.

Officials noted a residential customer who uses an average of 860 kWh could see an increase of about $15 a month. Those new changes go into effect on Nov. 1.

