Austin, Travis County declare local state of disaster after winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Though the sun is now shining and the ice is melting, there's still a lot of work to be done across the county. On Friday, both Austin and Travis County declared a local state of disaster in the wake of Thursday's winter storm.

“I want to thank all the community partners, emergency services personnel and governmental entities that came together and responded quickly and efficiently to this winter weather event," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "I also want to thank the public for heeding the warnings and preparing in advance of this storm. Because of everyone’s efforts, we were able to minimize the effects and focus our efforts on the most vulnerable."

The disaster declaration will allow local officials to continue the winter weather response over the next several days as they transition to recovery efforts.

"In the meantime, I encourage the public to stay safe and attempt to limit travel, especially when temperatures drop below freezing again at night, so our recovery crews can safely address roadway needs,” said Brown.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center is actively working with City and County response teams. The latest information on conditions, shelters and safety recommendations will be posted online in multiple languages.

"This declaration gives the City the ability to position itself and be reimbursed the costs of the shelters, supplies, and personnel necessary to keep our community safe and warm,” said Mayor Steve Adler. “This declaration is also a recognition of yet another extreme weather event and the inspiring response of a community that continues to come together to help one another.”

