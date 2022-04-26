One dead after crash in northeast Austin

The crash happened on Dessau Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a collision in northeast Austin.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at 7:53 a.m. at 12030 Dessau Road. That's just south of Parmer Lane.

When medics first arrived at the crash scene, they found a person who was not conscious and not breathing. CPR was performed on the victim, but that person died at the scene of the crash.

The Austin Transportation Department said the person who died was walking in the area when they were hit by a car.

"Be a part of the solution by driving slower and without distractions," the department said in a tweet.

Drivers should expect closures along the road as law enforcement continue to investigate the crash.